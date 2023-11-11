‘Mala fide’: DCPCR dismisses allegation of misusing govt funds

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights claimed on Friday that an allegation of misuse of government funds by it is “mala fide” and the lieutenant governor has “no jurisdiction” over its functioning.

L-G VK Saxena on Thursday approved a Women and Child Development (WCD) Department proposal to institute an inquiry into alleged misuse of government funds by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and ordered a special audit, Raj Niwas officials said.

Saxena also directed that no further request for funds allocation by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) be entertained before the completion of the inquiry and the special audit.

Taking note of Saxena’s order for a special audit of the DCPCR, the commission said in a statement, “The salaries of the chairperson and the members of the commission were decided in January 2019. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by the WCD (Department) on January 10, 2019.”

“There has been no revision of the salaries since and not adjusted for inflation. Any allegation in this regard is mala fide. The Hon’ble L-G has no jurisdiction over the functioning of the commission,” it added.

The commission further claimed that the positions of the chairperson and the members were vacant until May 2017 and July 2017, respectively, and that all the positions were filled in 2022-23.

“Considering the positions were now occupied, and the government’s decision to raise salaries in January 2019 led to a commonsensical and mathematical increase in budget, therefore, the allegation reeks of mala fide,” the DCPCR said in its statement.