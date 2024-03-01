Mahadev app: ED freezes assets of Dubai-based ‘hawala-operator’

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has frozen various security holdings valued at more than Rs 580 crore of a Dubai-based “hawala operator” and seized cash and valuables worth Rs 3.64 crore after fresh raids in the Mahadev app-linked money laundering case.

The latest raids were launched on February 28 at various premises in Kolkata, Gurugram, Delhi, Indore, Mumbai and Raipur.

The ED has alleged in the past that its probe in the Mahadev online book gaming and betting app has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, the state where the two main promoters of the app hail from.

The sources said the agency identified a “hawala operator and major player” in this case Hari Shankar Tibrewal, who hails from Kolkata but currently resides in Dubai, and raided his and his associates premises. It alleged that Tibrewal partnered with the promoters of the Mahadev app and also “owned and operated” an alleged illegal betting app — skyexchange.

It said Tibrewal was also involved in “large-scale” hawala movement of the betting funds.