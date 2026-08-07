L&T bags ₹2,970-crore contract for two Noida Metro extensions

NOIDA: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has selected Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to undertake the civil construction of two extensions of the Aqua Line, awarding the company a contract worth Rs 2,970 crore.



The financial bids were opened on Thursday, with L&T emerging as the successful bidder among nine participants. The project, which had to be re-tendered twice, is expected to enter the construction phase within a month.

NMRC managing director Krishna Karunesh said both corridors will be entirely elevated. While L&T will execute the civil works, NMRC will oversee and supervise the project.

The larger extension will connect Botanical Garden, which is served by the Delhi Metro’s Blue and Magenta lines, with Sector 142 on the Aqua Line. The 12.5-km corridor, estimated to cost Rs 2,254.35 crore, will have stations at Botanical Garden, Sector 44, Noida Office (Sector 94), Sectors 97, 105, 108 and 93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.

The second extension, from the Greater Noida depot to Bodaki, will cover 2.6 km at an estimated cost of Rs 416 crore. It will have stations at Junpat and Bodaki Railway Station, improving last-mile connectivity and providing a direct metro link to the railway station.

The Botanical Garden extension is expected to ease travel between Delhi and Greater Noida by eliminating the interchange at Sector 52 and the transfer to Sector 51, allowing commuters to travel directly to Sector 142.