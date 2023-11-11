Lok Sabha polls: ‘Downfall of BJP will start from Nandigram’

Kolkata: Readying the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) swore that the downfall of BJP will begin from Nandigram in East Midnapore.



While paying homage to the martyrs of the Nandigram protest, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the battle to defeat the saffron brigade will start from Nandigram. He claimed that BJP has already been wiped out from several states and after the Parliamentary elections, the Union government will be formed by the INDIA bloc parties.

Taking a dig at BJP leader and Nandigram MLA, Suvendu Adhikari, Ghosh said within one month of the INDIA bloc forming a government at the Centre, central probe agencies such as the CBI and ED will arrest Suvendu who has no connection with people on the ground but takes pleasure in sending such probe agencies to the homes of TMC leaders.

“The day the government changes at the Centre, the signboard of Adhikari Pvt Ltd will be taken down by the Central probe agencies. This fight will start from Nandigram,” Ghosh announced.

Further, addressing the leaders and party workers, he said in the Panchayat elections, it is because of their hard work and dedication that TMC had a lead of 10000 votes in Zilla Parishad from Nandigram Assembly seat. “In the Lok Sabha polls, this lead should increase to 20000 to 250000 earning the TMC candidate an overwhelming victory,” he said.

He said that in some places where the BJP has a stronghold, TMC workers should visit door to door explaining to the people that despite the BJP winning there the state government schemes to the people in these areas did not stop.

“They must realise this and vote for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has introduced the schemes for the betterment of people,” he remarked, adding that TMC will aim for winning all 42 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal.