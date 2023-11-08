Labourer stabbed to death in fight

New Delhi: In a shocking and gruesome incident, a man was stabbed to death on Monday night at Chhath Puja Park.



The Delhi Police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Sultanpuri Police Station.

The victim was identified as Vinod alias Topi (32), son of Om Prakash, resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi. The victim worked as a labourer and had two children.

According to the police, the distressing event was brought to the attention of the police when a PCR call was received, reporting a fight unfolding in Chhath Puja Park.

Simultaneously, another PCR call came from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the victim, gravely injured, was rushed after suffering multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and hands.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police swiftly responded to the distress call, securing the scene of the crime. A crime team was summoned to collect evidence and gather crucial details, while local inquiries were initiated to ascertain the specifics of the incident.

The sequence of events that led to Vinod’s fatal injuries unfolded when he was sitting in the park. A group of individuals, reportedly led by a person named Rohit, approached him and began assaulting him with sticks.

The situation escalated as Vinod was cornered and subjected to a vicious knife attack, causing him to collapse. The assailants swiftly fled the scene, leaving the park in chaos

and horror.

Vinod sustained multiple stab wounds across his torso, abdomen, hands, and back, highlighting the brutality of the attack. The prime suspects in this heinous crime are identified as Rohit alias Fajula and others who were part of the assailant group.

In response to this shocking incident, a case has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.