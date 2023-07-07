‘L-G’s move to stop specialists’ engagement will throttle work’

New Delhi: Stopping the engagement of fellows and advisors will “completely strangulate” the Delhi government and its services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday and hoped the move will be quashed by the Supreme Court.



The Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also raised concerns about the BJP’s inclination to revoke the jobs of those already employed, questioning the haste in dismissing the specialists. She announced that the Delhi government would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal’s remarks came days after L-G approved the termination of engagements of 400 specialists appointed by the Kejriwal government in

different departments and agencies of the government over alleged irregularities in their engagements.

In a follow-up to the mass removal, the Services Department on Wednesday wrote to different departments and agencies of government to stop the engagement of persons as fellows and advisors without the approval of the L-G.

A day later, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat issued an order discontinuing the engagement of 116 fellows under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre only to state later that the decision has been kept in abeyance till further directions. Breaking his silence over the termination of 437 specialists, fellows, assistant fellows, and advisors among others hired by the Delhi government, Kejriwal asked what did the L-G achieve by doing so.

“This will completely strangulate the Delhi government and its services. I don’t know what Hon’ble L-G achieve by doing all this. I hope Hon’ble SC immediately quashes it,”

Kejriwal said in a tweet on Thursday.