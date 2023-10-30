L-G Saxena grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops in fraud case

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the prosecution of 10 Delhi Police officials on Sunday for allegedly embezzling government funds of Rs 2.44 crore meant for salaries, arrears and tuition fees and others, for their personal use.

The FIR was lodged on October 10, 2019 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against 2 sub-inspectors, 3 head constables and 5 constables posted in the Outer District. They are going to be prosecuted under Section 197 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

“While seeking sanction for prosecution of these police officials, the Home Department submitted that in the disclosure statements four of the accused have admitted embezzlement of government funds by them and statement of witnesses, seizure memo as well as account statements of other six accused persons show their involvement in syphoning the funds for their personal use”, stated Raj Niwas. They added that the Inquiry Officer had informed that while the accused officials’ accounts have been seized, the embezzled funds could not be recovered.

Additionally, the concerned district is in the process of initiating departmental action against them. The investigation also revealed that allegedly 20 per cent of the amount was kept as commission while the rest was transferred to one of the constables and his relatives’ bank accounts.

“Tuition fees and HRA bills were checked and details of inflated amounts and illegal beneficiaries were drawn and an amount of approximately Rs 2.44 crore was found credited in the bank accounts of 12 beneficiaries,” mentioned the L-G Office.

Saxena also noted that a prima facie case is made out against them, after analysing the evidence and has further directed Delhi Police to submit the details of another accused traffic head constable.