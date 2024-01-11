L-G Saxena approves Delhi GST (Second Amendment) Bill

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena has given the green light to “The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Seccond Amendment) Bill, 2023” on Wednesday, informed Raj Niwas sources. The objective of the Bill is to ensure uniformity between the Central and State legislation on the subject.

The amendment makes provisions with reference to the word, “goods”, time limits and input tax credits, following recommendations from the GST Council during meetings held on June 28-29, 2022, December 17, 2022 and February 18, 2023

During these meetings, the Council had also recommendation amendments in the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017, which were enacted by the Central government through the Finance Act, 2023.

‘The Bill also amends sub- section (1) of Section 132 so as to decriminalise offences and to increase monetary threshold from Rs 100 lakhs to Rs 200 lakhs for launching prosecution for the offences under the Act, except for the offences related to issuance of invoices without supply of good or services or both and first proviso to sub-section (1) of Section 138 so as to exclude the persons involved in offences relating to issuance of invoices without supply of goods or services or both from the option of compounding of offences and to rationalise the amount for compounding various offences by reducing the minimum as well as maximum amount for compounding,’ mention sources from Raj Niwas.

They also added that the new amendment proposes to give retrospective applicability to certain provisions. Other than this, Sections 10, 16, 17, 23. 30, 27, 39, 44, 52, 54, 56, 62, 117-119 and 122 have also been discussed. ‘The amendments in the DGST Act, 2017 is in sync with the Finance Act, 2023 notified in the Gazette of India on March 31, 2023. In order to ensure uniformity between CGST Act, 2017 and the DGST Act, 2017, the amendment in the Delhi law was required by the State Legislature after making State specific notification wherever necessary,’ claimed the sources.

The 2023 amendment Bill was introduced in the Delhi Legislative Assembly for consideration after recommendations from the L-G, and passed on December 18, 2023.