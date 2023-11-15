L-G okays regularisation of 18 dental surgeons in Delhi government hosps

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved regularisation of 18 Dental Surgeons across multiple Delhi government Hospitals on Tuesday.



The 18 Civil Assistant Dental Surgeons had initially been appointed on an ad-hoc basis between 1998-2004, and their tenure had been renewed to ensure there is no shortage in dental surgeons.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare sought their regularisation under Delhi Health Service (Dental) Rules, 2022, with effect from May 6, 2022 in Level 10 Pay Matrix, informed the Raj Niwas.

They added, “Subsequent to the L-G’s directions in March 2023 to amend the Recruitment Rules to ensure regularisation of posts and fresh appointments on regular basis rather than contractual, the DHS had notified the DHS (Dental) Rules, 2022 on May 6, 2023.

“Accordingly, the UPSC assessed the suitability of these dental doctors working on ad hoc basis for more than a decade, for appointment on a regular basis and found them to be fit for the same.”

Along with the 18 dental surgeons, Saxena has also approved 9 temporary Stenographers in Group ‘C’ Category, working in the Ministry of Woman and Child Department have been made permanent. They have been employed temporarily since 2005 while being asked to perform duties of ‘permanent nature’.