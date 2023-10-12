L-G okays probe against 8 prison officials involved in Sukesh crime syndicate

: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday permitted the Delhi Police to investigate 8 prison officials for any involvement in the alleged organised crime syndicate run by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar from Rohini Jail.

Saxena has given his approval to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to conduct the enquiry under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, 1988, for “facilitating Sukesh Chandrasekhar for financial gains”. The 8 accused are Group B officers of the Delhi Prisons and are already under arrest.

They will also be investigated under Section 7 and 8 of the PoC Act. The arrested consist of two jail superintendents, three deputy jail superintendents and three assistant jail superintendents.

Investigations have found that the arrested officials allegedly helped Chandrasekhar by making his stay comfortable while ensuring privacy to use mobile phones in confinement. The staff deployed in his barracks were allegedly done through consultations with him to aid his activities, informed sources from the Raj Niwas.

Investigators have commented that “Sukesh Chandrasekhar used to pay approximately Rs 1.5 crore every month for getting facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance.”

“From the analysis of phones seized, it was noted that Sukesh was continuously in possession of two mobile phones. During investigation, it has come out that money was paid to all these staff irrespective of their duties, as bribe to ensure that they keep themselves away from revealing any details and remain silent.

“A separate barrack, No 204, Ward 3 within Jain number 10, was exclusively provided to him by these jail officials in gross violation of Jail Manual, for pecuniary gains received through Assistant Superintendent Dharam Singh Meena on regular basis,” said Raj

Niwas officials.