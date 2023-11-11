L-G illuminates 166-metre-high chimney tower

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena illuminated the 166-metre-high chimney tower, located at the Rajghat Power Plant on Friday, making it the tallest illuminated structure in the city.

The power plant had initially been commissioned in 1989 as a coal-based plant spanning across 28 acres along the Yamuna but had been decommissioned by the Supreme Court in 2015 for pollution concerns.

Later, the L-G instructed for the tower to be repurposed into a “permanent asset” for Delhi, after he visited the site on February 19, 2023. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in charge of this project and through multiple meetings with Saxena at the Raj Niwas, it was decided to convert the tower to

represent the “power generation mechanism of power stations through a 5D experience for the public”.