L-G approves 571 posts in IT teams of all GNCTD departments

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena approved 571 posts in the Information Technology teams of all Departments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), on Monday.



The decision also includes 263 posts in Generic Category, 171 in Specialised Category and 137 as Data Entry Operators.

Saxena directed that in future, the creation of IT cadre posts in any Department should be requested to the IT Department, which is the authority that oversees the cadre, and they will, in turn, follow the due process of creating the necessary posts, said sources at the Raj Niwas.

They informed that, ‘A High Level Committee which was formed in September last year under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) to study the existing cadre and propose a new and dynamic structure of the IT cadre had created a sub-committee to do the same.’

The sub-committee had prepared a report on the restructuring and strengthening of the IT cadre and submitted it to the Main Committee in October 2022, who had accepted the recommendations. Additionally, they included the creation of Dual Structure of the IT cadre.

One of the structures would pertain to the generic IT domain for overall IT related requirements of Departments of the National Capital.

The other would be a specialised IT domain with five specialised domains as per domain specific requirements of the Department and IT projects.

This included cyber and data security, cloud computing, computer networking, procurement and contract management and data science.

The High Level Committee had also made additional recommendations to restart recruitment of the DEO posts which were stopped in 2004 and obtain, in-principle, approval of the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary, claimed officials at the Raj Niwas.