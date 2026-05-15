L-G and CM urge students to link edu with nation-building

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the 14th annual convocation ceremony of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi, where students were urged to view education as a responsibility towards society and nation-building.



Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said, “A degree is not just an academic achievement but a commitment to society.” He said the university had established a distinct identity in social sciences, humanities and public engagement over the last 17 years.

Highlighting the changing global landscape, he said India’s greatest strength lies in its youth population and urged students to embrace innovation, entrepreneurship and multidisciplinary learning. “Education today must remain closely linked with society, innovation and the evolving needs of the future,” he added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated graduating students and described the convocation as “not only about receiving degrees, but also about embracing new responsibilities towards society and the nation.” She noted that the university, which began with only 19 students, now has over 6,000 students.

“Ambedkar University is emerging as a centre of social consciousness and excellence inspired by Babasaheb’s ideals,” she said. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public appeals on resource conservation and self-reliance, Gupta said small nation-first efforts by citizens would strengthen the country’s economy and help realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said education remains the most powerful force for transforming individuals and nations. Stressing responsible citizenship and continuous learning, he said, “Small responsible efforts by youth will lead to a big transformation in building a developed India.” The ceremony began with an NCC guard of honour, while degrees were awarded to undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD students across disciplines.