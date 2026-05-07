Kaka Nagar: NDMC ‘mechanised cleaning’ model faces scrutiny over ground realities

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) projection of Kaka Nagar as the Capital’s first mechanised-cleaning colony is facing scrutiny after sanitation workers alleged a gap between official claims and on-ground realities.



The initiative, promoted under the leadership of Keshav Chandra, was showcased as a model of urban sanitation reform. NDMC had also highlighted the use of pushback manual sweepers at Nehru Park, promising dust-free walkways for morning visitors. While cleanliness levels in Kaka Nagar remain visibly high, workers say the role of machines is minimal.

Rahul, a sanitation worker, claimed that mechanised equipment is “not used in actual work”. “What we can do in one hour with brooms, machines take nearly five hours,” he said. Workers added that the machines function only on smooth surfaces and are ineffective on tiles or uneven roads. They also require additional labour to clear debris before use, making them impractical.

Another worker, Vikas, raised concerns over working conditions. “We don’t get proper breaks. We eat quickly when garbage vans arrive,” he said, adding that masks are not provided and are purchased by workers themselves despite constant exposure to dust.

Workers further alleged that machines were used largely for demonstration. “We clean the area first, then bring the machine for photographs,” one said, claiming that some machines broke down within days, including a belt malfunction. When contacted, an NDMC supervisor maintained that the machines were “working fine, though slow,” and asserted that workers were given breaks a claim contradicted by staff. With around 14 workers maintaining the colony’s cleanliness manually, the findings raise broader questions about the efficacy and projection of mechanised sanitation initiatives in the Capital.