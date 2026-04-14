JNUSU flags hostel issues

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, along with students, met officials from the Jawaharlal Nehru University Dean of Students office to raise concerns over hostel conditions, including an alleged LPG shortage, poor mess facilities and deteriorating infrastructure.

The meeting followed initial resistance from the Assistant Dean, who later agreed to speak with councillors and hostel representatives. Students highlighted a “lopsided” worker-to-student ratio, with about eight cooks serving over 400 students in some hostels, leading to long queues

and strain on staff.

They also flagged inadequate funding, claiming only Rs 5 lakh is allocated annually for maintaining 18 hostels, resulting in issues like non-functional lifts in Kaveri, Periyar and Godavari hostels. The union demanded better hostel connectivity, pending allotments and clarity on transgender accommodation. mpost