JNU to hold students’ union elections on March 22 after four-year gap

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi will be conducting its students’ union elections on March 22, following a gap of four years. The last elections for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) were held in 2019.



The results of the upcoming elections will be declared on March 24.

This event comes as a response to mounting pressure from student bodies and in adherence to the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

The absence of such electoral exercises has been a matter of concern for the student community but with the upcoming polls set for later this month, anticipation is high among students eager to exercise their democratic rights.

As per the schedule provided by JNU’s election committee, tasked with supervising the polls, the tentative voters’ list will be showcased on Monday, March 11, and will remain open for corrections until Tuesday. Any necessary changes to the voters’ list can be made on March 12 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Subsequently, on March 15, nomination forms will be issued, marking the official commencement of the candidate nomination process. Candidates will have until March 16 to file their nominations, with the final list of candidates set to be unveiled on March 17 after the withdrawal period.

A significant development this year is the extension of the prescribed age limit for candidates contesting the students’ union elections by two years. This decision, passed by the JNU general body, aims to provide equal opportunities for all students to participate in the electoral process.

The culmination of the election season will see a University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) on March 20, followed by a presidential debate where candidates will address their peers, presenting their visions and agendas for the future of JNU.

Finally, on March 22, students will cast their votes, marking a pivotal moment in the university’s democratic journey.

The counting of votes will take place on March 24, with the results expected to be announced thereafter, determining the new leadership of the JNUSU.