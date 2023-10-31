Initial autopsy report suggests death due to suffocation, say cops

New Delhi: The initial autopsy report of the Swiss woman whose decomposed body was found in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar has suggested that she died due to suffocation, police said on Monday.



The body of Nina Berger, aged around 30 years, was found on a spot near the wall of a municipal school on October 20. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which

were locked.

Police suspect that accused Gurpreet Singh locked her in a Santro car on the day of the incident. “It is suspected that she was suffocated to death. However, the final autopsy report may come in a few days,” a Delhi Police officer said.

Police said Singh, who was arrested in the murder case, was not cooperating and changing statements and that they needed more time to interrogate him.

Singh earlier claimed that he had strangled Berger to death, chained her body and stuffed it in the car. Gurpreet Singh’s police custody was extended by five more days on Monday, the officer said.