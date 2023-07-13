IGNOU launches PG diploma in environmental studies

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Studies programme from the July 2023 session.

The current degradation of natural ecosystems is seen in the form of environmental pollution, climate change, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, etc.

In order to address the environmental challenges induced by anthropogenic activities there is a need for developing a knowledgeable workforce in the areas such as climate change, pollution, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Studies aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns. The programme will give lateral entry to MA (Environmental Studies) and promotes the concept of ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’ (LIFE).