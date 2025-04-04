IGIA Police nabs key suspect in visa fraud

NEW DELHI: The IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent for arranging fake Poland Visas for two Indian passengers. The police were informed about the incident after two passengers were apprehended during the immigration check.

The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh (36), a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana.

According to the police, the accused was caught for facilitating fake Poland visas for two passengers attempting to travel abroad. Singh, a habitual offender, was previously linked to two similar visa fraud cases.

The case unfolded on September 6, 2021, when two passengers, Chander Prakash and Sarabjeet, arrived at IGI Airport intending to board a flight to Poland.During immigration clearance, authorities detected fake Poland visas on their passports. Upon investigation, a case was registered under sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the Passport Act, at the IGI Airport Police Station.

Following their detention, the passengers revealed that they had paid 3 lakh rupees each to an agent named Kulvinder, who had promised to arrange their travel to Portugal via Poland.

The agent, along with his associates, arranged fake visas and travel tickets. However, their plan was thwarted when immigration officials detected the forged documents.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Kulvinder in September 2021. His interrogation uncovered the involvement of Gagandeep Singh, a key player in the operation.

Multiple raids were conducted at his suspected hideouts, but Singh evaded arrest. However, acting on intelligence inputs, a dedicated police team led by Inspector Sushil Goyal and supervised by ACP IGI Airport managed to apprehend Singh from Amritsar, Punjab.

During interrogation, Singh admitted to working as an illegal travel agent for years. He revealed that he collaborated with Kulvinder to dupe individuals seeking better job opportunities abroad.

He further confessed that he had received Rs 1 lakh as commission for arranging fake visas for the two passengers.

Authorities also confirmed that Singh had been involved in at least two similar visa fraud cases in 2021. With his arrest, investigators are identifying other network members, scrutinising financial transactions, and tracking potential victims. Officials urge travellers to verify documents through authorised