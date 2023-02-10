‘If big people are scared of me, it means I am at par with PM’

new delhi: If “big people” are scared of him, it means he is now at par with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, his first remarks on allegations of “political intelligence” gathering by the AAP government’s Feedback Unit.



The CBI has claimed that the Feedback Unit (FBU) set up by the Delhi government to check corruption allegedly collected “political intelligence”, a charge denied by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Based on its preliminary inquiry, the agency in a report has recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

“The BJP has brought in new allegations against me that since 2015, I have been involved in snooping on them. If such big people, whose existence is dependent on using CBI, ED and Pegasus to conspire against opposition leaders, and if they are scared of me, it seems that I have also become equal to Modi,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

His party has claimed that the BJP’s allegation that he was involved in “political snooping” is “completely false”. The arvind Kejriwal government has also said the matter is “politically motivated”.