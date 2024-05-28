Hosp fire: Cops to check call records of owners & question on-duty doctor

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will check call and messages records of the hospital owners Dr Naveen Khichi and Dr Akash, and question Khichi’s wife, who was on duty at the time when the Vivek Vihar facility went up in flames, leading to the death of six newborns.

A senior police officer said they will also question the DGHS officials under whose jurisdiction the hospital came and was found to be flouting several safety norms. Investigators have already seized the mobile phones of the accused.

“As a part of investigation we have taken their mobile phones to know about the call records and messages shared between them. We will also check that if any message was later deleted,” a senior police officer privy to the investigation said, adding, if need be, the mobile phones of other staff members will also be checked.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has summoned Dr Khichi’s wife, Jagriti, who is a dentist and a co-owner of the Vivek Vihar hospital. Police have asked the hospital owners to submit the degrees and certificates of the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff employed at the facility.

Officials said there was half an hour of delay in informing the authorities about the fire. At least five PCR calls were made between 11.29 pm to 11.32 pm to report the fire.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary, Dr Naveen Khichi, who is 45-year-old, is owner of three more hospitals, one each in Punjabi Bagh, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. “Teams will also visit these hospitals for detailed investigation.”

The officer said that during investigation they got to know that the fire broke out at 11 pm on Saturday, but the distress call to fire and police department was made only at 11.30 pm.

“We are focusing on why the call was not made half an hour earlier when the fire got started,” said the DCP.

Police sources said that a list of more than 15 questions has been prepared for other staff members of the hospital. Teams will also check certificates of Punjabi Bagh, Faridabad, and Gurgaon centres and see if the doctors’ credentials fire norms are being followed there. “During investigation we also found that some other children’s hospitals used to refer newborns to this hospital on a high commission basis. A probe has been launched in this direction as well,” a source said.