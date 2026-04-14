‘Healthcare sector key as world ages’

new delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday said that strengthening healthcare and building a skilled workforce will be crucial as ageing populations across the world will lead to a higher demand for medical services in the future.



He was addressing the 71st Founder’s Day celebrations of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in central Delhi.

“In the coming time, healthcare will be a very important sector, especially as many advanced countries in the world are ageing. Degrees alone are not enough; we need a skill-oriented world. Particularly in the healthcare sector, as countries age, there will be a growing need for assisted healthcare services,” Sandhu said.

He also paid tribute to the hospital’s founder, noting that Sir Ganga Ram was a visionary who combined engineering excellence with a strong sense of public service. Referring to his role during the Guru ka Bagh Morcha, Sandhu said his contributions reflected moral leadership and a commitment to social responsibility.

In a post on X, the LG described Sir Ganga Ram as a “legendary engineer and visionary philanthropist” whose legacy continues to inspire. He said it was heartening to see the institution uphold these values by balancing clinical excellence with accessible and inclusive healthcare, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat”.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, the event was attended by senior doctors, faculty members, healthcare professionals and other dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the institution remains committed to providing quality healthcare across all sections of society and continuing its charitable initiatives.

In 2025–26, the hospital spent Rs 82 crore on free treatment for economically weaker patients. It also received multiple recognitions and will continue focusing on research, biotechnology, medical education and patient care.