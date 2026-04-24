HC pulls up police over allegations of illegal detention

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Delhi Police over allegations of illegal detention and custodial torture of several activists last month, stressing that due process of law must be followed irrespective of the seriousness of allegations.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja questioned the manner of arrests and warned that the matter could be referred to the CBI if proper action was not taken. “When someone makes an allegation, you will just pick them up? We are not going to allow this. Procedure prescribed by law must be followed,” the court observed, adding that constitutional safeguards cannot be bypassed even in serious cases.

The court noted that allegations of torture were grave and said such methods could not be used during interrogation. It directed the Delhi Police to either take appropriate action or face escalation of the matter, including possible CBI involvement. The bench also expressed dissatisfaction with a sealed-cover report submitted by the police and ordered that the complete case file be produced on May 19.

The petitions relate to alleged illegal detention of activists picked up in March from outside Dayal Singh College and Vijay Nagar. The petitioners claim they were taken to an undisclosed location and subjected to custodial abuse.

The Delhi Police, however, denied all allegations, stating in its affidavit that the individuals were only called for lawful questioning in connection with an FIR linked to Maoist-related activities. It described the claims as false, exaggerated, and aimed at derailing an ongoing investigation.