HC orders social audit, security of shelter homes

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the city chief secretary to undertake security and social audit of all DUSIB shelter homes to ensure they are occupied by only those eligible.



In an order passed on November 6, a bench headed by then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma granted six weeks for completing the exercise. Justice Sharma has since been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court. The court noted a large number of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelter homes are plagued by security issues as they are occupied by many ineligible people. It was, therefore, necessary to collect quantifiable data, the court said.

‘The Chief Secretary of GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) is directed to undertake a security and social audit of all DUSIB Shelter Homes in order to ensure that the Shelter Homes established by DUSIB are occupied

by persons who are eligible to occupy the same and not by any other persons. The exercise

be done positively within six weeks from today,’ said the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.