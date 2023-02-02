HC directs govt, cops to form panel to inspect units employing child labourers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police, government and MCD to form a committee in each district to inspect the premises where units employing child labourers are being run and file a report on the action taken.



The high court, which directed that minors found working in these units be rescued and rehabilitated, said children who ought to have been studying in schools are forced to work in these places which are unhygienic and inhabitable, and accidents are waiting to happen.

“For their greed for money and profit, unscrupulous factory owners employ children as they have to be paid less than minimum wages and, driven out of extreme poverty, these children are forced to work at these places instead of seeking education in order to earn bread for their families. The laudable object of Article 21A (Right to Education) of the Constitution of India has been completely thrown to the winds,” a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The bench further said, “What is more saddening is that these units are working right under the nose of the government which includes police officers who are aware of these factories being run, and yet no steps are being taken by the State to curb this menace.”

The high court’s order came on the plea by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan which had filed a petition in the aftermath of a tragedy in which over 40 persons, including several minors, lost their lives in December 2019 when a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi here.

The NGO had sought a direction to the authorities to inquire into the angle of trafficking and child labour.