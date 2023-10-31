Hardayal Library gets new mgmt committee, to probe alleged scams

New Delhi: The Hardayal Municipal Public Library formed its new management committee on Monday with Ward 217 Councillor Preeti as the elected secretary and Ward 72 Councillor, Usha Sharma as the elected joint secretary.



In the House Session held on August 30, the proposal for the formation of a Management Committee composed of 11 people was passed with the promise that all pending dues will be cleared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a month.

The grant issued to the Library has been pending for the last three years, resulting in the employees’ salaries being withheld for almost 31 months.

The new Management Committee held a meeting Monday at MCD Headquarters regarding the format of the Committee. Mayor Shelly Oberoi who is also the ex-officio chairperson of the library nominated six councillors as members of the Committee.

Apart from Preeti and Usha Sharma, the other members were Ward 74 Councillor, Punardeep Singh Sahani, Ward 77 Councillor, Kiran Bala, Ward 79 Councillor, Mohammad Sadiq and Ward 227 Councillor Shagufta Chaudhury.

“Now that the Management Committee of Hardayal Library has been formed, our first objective is to give the salaries of the employees till 2021 before Diwali. After this, the remaining salary will also be released as soon as possible,” said the Mayor.

The Committee also mentioned that they will be conducting an investigation into all alleged scams in the library because they believe it has been misused on a large scale. These include funds for salaries of employees and appointment of unqualified people to important positions.