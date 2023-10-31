Gzb criminal involved in death of student shot dead in encounter

Ghaziabad: A criminal, wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old B-Tech student who fell from an auto rickshaw while trying to resist a mobile phone snatching bid, was killed in an encounter by Ghaziabad police early on Monday morning, said police officials.



Kirti Singh, a resident of New Pannapuri Colony in Hapur district, died during treatment at hospital on Sunday evening. She fell from an auto rickshaw as she tried to ward off phone snatchers while returning from college in Ghaziabad on Friday evening. She was put on a ventilator and died on Sunday night.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu, a resident of Mishal Garhi area in Masuri of Ghaziabad. He was responsible for dragging Kirti out of the auto during the phone-snatching incident and was riding pillion along with his accomplice Balbir, who has also been arrested by police, said Vivek Yadav, DCP (Rural), Ghaziabad.

The officer further said that the gunfight took place around 3 a.m. on Monday. “During checking near Gang river road, police spotted two suspicion men on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. However, they tried to escape and made a sharp turn. Police chased them and the accused opened fire on police injuring a sub-inspector. In retaliatory firing, the

accused Jitendra was shot and later succumbed in hospital,” the DCP added.

Police said that a total of 12 cases, including robbery and snatching, were filed against Jitendra in various police stations in Delhi-NCR. A Gangster Act was imposed on him in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kirti’s father Ravindra Singh, who is a loco pilot in Indian Railways said that justice has been served to them. “We believe that correct punishment has been given by police to the criminal. She cannot come back, but justice has been served to us,” said Singh.

Kirti’s funeral was performed on Monday at Ganga Ghat in Brijghat in Hapur. She completed her schooling from Tagore Shiksha Sadan Inter College in Hapur in 2022, and secured admission at a college in Lucknow. However, she did not want to leave her family and started preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

After a year, she got a good rank and got admission into ABES college in Ghaziabad in 2023. Following her demise, ABES College announced

suspension of classes on Monday and observed two minutes of silence.

“A condolence meeting was scheduled in front of Bhabha block in the college. All the faculty, staff and students were assembled for prayer,” a college official said.