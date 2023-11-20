Gurugram woman duped while attempting to order liquor online

New Delhi: A woman in Gurugram faced severe financial loss after attempting to order liquor online through a Google search.



The police received the information through the complaint registered by the victim at Cyber Manesar Police Station.

According to the police, the victim recounted her ordeal in her complaint.

The victim explained that she had sought the contact information for a wine shop on Google, aiming to make a purchase.

Upon finding a contact number, she called and placed an order for liquor. The supposed bill amounted to approximately Rs 3,150, with an upfront payment of a mere Rs 5 requested.

However, the situation took a drastic turn after the victim made the 5-rupee payment. Subsequently, her bank

account witnessed a series of unauthorised transactions, resulting in a staggering transfer of around Rs 33,000 from her account.

Distraught by the incident, she promptly reported the matter to the police. The unsuspecting victim fell prey to cunning fraudsters who, after a seemingly harmless 5-rupee transaction, emptied her bank account.

The cyber police station in Manesar has taken swift action, registering a case based on the victim’s complaint.

An immediate investigation has been launched to trace the fraudulent actors behind the online scam. Authorities are working diligently to identify the culprits and bring them to justice.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with online transactions and highlights the need for heightened awareness regarding cyber threats.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of online services before making any financial transactions to protect themselves from falling victim to such scams.