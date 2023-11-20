Gurugram man arrested for attempted murder of sister-in-law

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police has apprehended a man for the attempted murder of his sister-in-law on Friday.



The police received the information about the incident through the complaint registered by the victim at Pataudi Police Station.

The apprehended accused was identified as Rohit alias Kalu of Ladrawan village, Jhajjar.

According to the police, the accused had purportedly arrived at the Khod village, the residence of the victim, during the night of November 16-17, with the intent of carrying out a fatal shooting.

The victim filed a complaint alleging that her brother-in-law had not only refused to repay a borrowed sum but also attempted to take her life.

Promptly responding to the grave allegations, the police registered a case under the relevant legal provisions.

The Crime Branch of Gurugram Police took charge of the investigation and successfully apprehended the accused in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, aligning with the charges against him.

As the investigation into the charges continues, law enforcement officials are committed to ensuring a thorough examination of the incident.

The accused is slated to appear in court for further questioning and remand.