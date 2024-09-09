Govt to soon notify new rates and norms for buses at ISBTs

New Delhi: Same parking fee for private and state-run buses, penalties for increased parking time and no entry for buses without FASTags are among the steps planned for ensuring efficiency at interstate terminals here, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.



Lt Governor V K Saxena inspected the Maharana Pratap ISBT at Kashmere Gate on August 31 and held a high-level meeting that was attended by Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The transport department is set to notify the new rates and norms for to-and-fro interstate buses using the terminals.

Delhi has three operational interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan.

“Emphasising that efficiency and equality are two most important factors to achieve optimum utilisation of facilities, the lieutenant governor suggested equal parking rates for government and private buses and also reducing

parking time equally to achieve a higher turnaround,” a Raj Niwas official said.

According to the new plan, private and government inter-state buses will pay the same parking fee at ISBTs, he said.

As of now, private buses are charged higher. This leads to a situation where they are parked on roads outside ISBT complexes, resulting in huge traffic snarls, apart from causing passenger/revenue loss for state-run buses, the official said.

Under the new norms, buses will have to pay Rs 500 plus GST for parking for 25 minutes and Rs 50 plus GST as a penalty for overstaying between 25 minutes and 30 minutes. Buses parked for over 30 minutes to up to 35 minutes will be charged Re 200 plus GST as a penalty while if the time exceeds 35 minutes and goes up to 40 minutes, the fine will be Rs 250 plus GST.

The penalty applicable for exceeding 40 minutes will be Rs 300 plus GST while the charges for exceeding 45 minutes will be Rs 350 plus GST per five minutes on an incremental basis, an official said.

A system of differential parking or utilisation charges based on time is also set to be notified to reduce turnaround times. Lower turnaround times will not only reduce the waiting period for passengers but also ensure that buses circulate at a faster pace, speed up traffic-pedestrian and vehicle movement outside ISBTs and generate more revenue for the transport department, the official said.

Buses will be provided with a parking time slot of 25 minutes at a fixed rate. After that, charges will be applied for every five minutes of extra stay. Enforcement and implementation will be ensured through FASTags, he said. Buses without FASTags will not be permitted inside the terminals, the official said, adding that a facility to buy FASTags would be available outside the terminals. Saxena also directed that only buses with FASTags be allowed to enter the terminals to ensure tracking.

Once notified, the new norms will not only ensure efficiency in the functioning and operation of ISBTs but also enable the facilities to function to their optimum capacity of 3,000 buses per day as against 1,700 now, he added.

The official blamed the difference in parking rates, poor management of parking bays, staff using terminals as resting places, and systemic issues such as staggered circulation due to extended turnaround times leading to traffic snarls outside for under-utilisation of the terminals’ capacity.