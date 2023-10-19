Govt to rope in private players to run low-key tourist destinations

The Delhi government is considering engaging private players to run four tourist destinations that have fallen off the Capital’s tourism map.

The four destinations are Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial at Singhu border, Azad Hind Gram at Tikri Kalan, and Dilli Haats at Janakpuri and Pitampura.

As per an official, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) had earlier this year invited suggestions from companies on how to

revive the interest of tourists at these places. However, the exercise did not yield any results, forcing the government to explore other options.

The Dilli Haats at Pitampura and Janakpuri were originally planned to promote pastoral handicrafts on the lines of the one at INA. However, while the INA Dilli Haat continues to attract huge crowds, the other two did not perform well.

The Delhi government tried to popularise the destinations by organising festivals, but the number of visitors generally remained low.

Similarly, Azad Hind Gram, a tourist complex, and Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial, built in 2000 and 2011 respectively, have also not been able to attract large numbers of visitors.

The DTTDC also has two plots at IP Extension and Janakpuri allotted by DDA for the construction of Coffee

Homes, which it would like to use for starting innovative tourism facilities in the heart of the city.

An official also revealed that the Delhi government had invited suggestions from reputed agencies to improve tourism destinations, but the response was not good.

It is expected that private investment will help to improve the infrastructure and amenities at these destinations, making them more attractive to tourists.