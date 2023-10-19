Govt to launch campaign to curb industrial pollution

The Delhi government is set to launch an extensive campaign aimed at curbing industrial pollution in the city.

Environment minister Gopal Rai chaired a review meeting on Wednesday, bringing together officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Environment Department, and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

The campaign, scheduled to run from October 20 to November 20, is part of the Delhi government’s efforts to combat industrial pollution and enhance air quality, particularly during the winter season when pollution levels tend to rise.

To effectively address industrial pollution, 66 teams composed of DPCC and DSIIDC personnel have been formed for continuous inspections of industrial units across Delhi. These teams will closely monitor the disposal of industrial waste and take immediate actions to control pollution and waste management, with regular reports submitted to the Environment Department based on their findings.

A significant progress in the battle against pollution is the conversion of 1,753 registered industrial units in Delhi to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels. This transition aligns with the Delhi government’s mission to ensure that industries operate only with approved fuels, further contributing to the reduction of pollution.