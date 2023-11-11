Govt to ensure seamless celebration for Chhath

New Delhi: In anticipation of the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv, the Delhi government is set to ensure a seamless celebration.



Revenue minister Atishi spearheaded a high-level meeting with district magistrates, on Friday, emphasising the need for meticulous preparations to avoid any inconveniences for the devotees.

“Chhath Mahaparv is a festival of the faith of crores of devotees. Therefore, the Kejriwal government is ensuring with great certainty that there are no shortcomings in the preparations for this festival,” stated Atishi during the meeting.

The minister clearly instructed officials to “initiate essential preparations well ahead of time,” emphasising the need to avoid a last-minute rush, which is often a frequent concern during festive seasons. She highlighted the significance of Chhath Mahaparv and emphasized the government’s responsibility to create an environment that enables devotees to worship without any obstacles.

To accommodate the growing number of devotees, Atishi instructed district magistrates to engage with local Chhath Puja committees. “District magistrates must take suggestions of Chhath Puja committees for preparations of Ghats, including lighting, clean water, toilets, tents, etc,” emphasised Atishi.

This collaborative approach aims to address the specific needs and preferences of the devotees, ensuring a more tailored and effective celebration.

Hygiene at Chhath ghats received special attention, with Atishi stressing the importance of cleanliness. Furthermore, the directive to increase the size of certain Chhath ghats at specific locations was aimed at enhancing devotees’ convenience.

Notably, the Delhi government is gearing up for Chhath Puja by preparing more than 1,000 ghats across the city. These ghats will be equipped with essential facilities such as water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medical assistance, and power backup.

The government’s aim extends beyond the basic amenities, as it plans to facilitate Maithili-Bhojpuri cultural programs on the ghats through its academy.

As preparations unfold, the focus remains on addressing practical aspects to ensure a smooth and joyous celebration of Chhath Mahaparv.