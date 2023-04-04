Govt to buy 70 mechanical sweepers and 250 water sprinkling machines

New Delhi: The Delhi government in its Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the extension of the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme and the engagement of water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns and mechanical road sweeping machines on the roads of Delhi.



The Cabinet also approved the ‘Sugamaya Sahayak Scheme’ to enhance the mobility of individuals with benchmark disabilities. These decisions were communicated by Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi in a press conference later in the day.

Speaking about the extension of the Advocates’ Welfare scheme, Bharadwaj said, “The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, had promised to introduce this scheme before the elections, and he has fulfilled his promise to the advocates of Delhi. The Chief Minister Advocates’ Welfare Scheme has been a great success since its introduction. The scheme has already benefited many lawyers and their families, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were able to get medical treatment at private hospitals and their expenses were covered by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. The scheme has provided financial security to the advocates and their families during these difficult times. The extension of the scheme is a testament to our commitment to the welfare of the advocates practising in Delhi.”

In connection with the water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns, the Delhi government will procure 70 mechanical road sweeping machines, to allocate one machine per assembly. Along with this, to reduce pollution, 250 water sprinkling machines with integrated anti-smog guns will be deployed for 250 wards. It has also been decided that the 1,449 km long major roads of Delhi that come under the PWD, will be cleaned by the department itself instead of the MCD.

Bharadwaj said that a proposal was presented by the Environment Ministry to curb dust pollution in the city and also ensure sanitation of public places in the national Capital. Providing details, he said that the Kejriwal government will be taking two key steps to reduce the dust on the roads of Delhi.

The second key decision taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday involved taking active steps to curb the dust that is present on the roads of Delhi. Bharadwaj said that 250 water-sprinkling machines will be deployed by the Delhi government — one each for every ward — and these water-sprinkling machines will

be integrated with anti-smog guns. He said that the Cabinet today gave its approval for the procurement of these machines.

On other hand, the Sugamaya Sahayak Scheme aims to provide them with aids and appliances such as smart canes, hearing aids, wheelchairs, motorised tricycles, and artificial limbs to enable them to overcome physical barriers, improve their mobility, and pursue education and employment. The Social Welfare Department of the Delhi government had proposed, through a cabinet note, a plan to integrate people with benchmark disabilities into mainstream society.

Bharadwaj said that with the approval of the Delhi Cabinet, the Social Welfare Department will provide all necessary support to ensure the smooth functioning of the scheme.