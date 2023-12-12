‘Govt school infrastructure in Delhi no less than top private institutions’

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards bridging educational disparities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a modern auditorium at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing quality education to every child in Delhi.



The newly constructed auditorium, equipped with cutting-edge facilities, boasts a seating capacity of 335 and features advanced amenities such as a speaker system, sub-woofer, wireless presentation capabilities, and more.

CM Kejriwal expressed pride in the infrastructure, noting that the facilities in Delhi’s government schools could surpass those in the best private institutions.

During the inauguration, Kejriwal addressed the prevalent dual education system in India, highlighting the disparity between private and government schools.

He stated, ‘It’s unfortunate that in our country, dual education systems exist: one for the affluent in private schools and the other forcing poor children to go to government schools.’ Kejriwal underscored the transformative changes made in the education sector over the past eight years, challenging the notion that quality education is exclusively available to those with financial means.

The Chief Minister emphasised that facilities provided in Delhi’s government schools could even surpass those in top-tier private schools.

He mentioned, ‘The facilities children are receiving in government schools today are not available in the best private schools.’

Kejriwal lauded the government’s efforts to send teachers and principals abroad for training, highlighting the commitment to enhancing the quality of education.

Kejriwal also debunked the myth that government schools cannot be effectively run, stating, ‘No government or party can now say that government schools cannot be fixed. Earlier, governments used to say that government schools cannot be run, but we have shown that government schools can be run.’

Furthermore, Education Minister Atishi, present at the event, applauded the improvements in Delhi’s government schools, stating, ‘Our government’s effort is to ensure that every child of Delhi, whether poor or rich, gets equally good education.’

She highlighted the strides made in teacher training, infrastructure development, and the overall transformation of government schools.