Govt owes Rs 130 crore in compensation to 150 farmers: LoP Bidhuri

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday claimed that the Delhi government has Rs 130 crore worth of compensation pending to be paid to almost 150 farmers in Jasola and Madanpur villages.

According to Bidhuri, due to unpaid compensation, the Saket court issued an order on July 26, 2023, to attach the immovable property of the ADM/Land Execution Collector (LSC). This was challenged by the Delhi government in the high court, who gave them four weeks to make the payment in an order dated August 16, but the money has yet to be transferred.

“When the matter came back to the Saket Court on September 20, the government claimed that there was no money in LSC’s account. In response, the court issued a strict order to seize the immovable property. Now,

the court has appointed a bailiff and the report on its implementation must be submitted to the court by October 25,” said Bidhuri.

Delhi BJP chief spokesperson and MLA Abhay Verma also commented on the issue, explaining that 76 acres of land belonging to 150 farmers in Jasola village was acquired in 1986-87 with the purpose of extending 13-A Mathura Road to Kalindi Kunj.

In turn, the farmers were supposed to receive compensation which they have not, and the matter was

taken to the Supreme Court who ruled in favour of the farmers and ordered the government to pay the due amount on April 20, 2022.