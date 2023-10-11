Govt bungalow allocation row: Raghav Chadha moves HC

New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court’s decision to vacate an interim order which stopped the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow allotted to him.



The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula which agreed to list it on Wednesday.

Chadha’s counsel informed the court a notice has been served to the MP and eviction proceedings are going on. She said earlier there was

a stay by the trial court on his eviction which has now been lifted. The trial court had said in an October 5 order that Chadha cannot claim he has an absolute right to continue to occupy the government bungalow during his entire tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP even after the cancellation of allotment.

The trial court had made the observation while vacating an interim order passed on April 18 which directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat not to oust Chadha from the government bungalow. It had noted Chadha was granted the interim relief without the due process of law.