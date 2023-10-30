Govt aims to establish Electronics City in draft ESDMR Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government is taking significant strides towards establishing an Electronics City within the state, propelled by the release of the draft “Electronic System Design, Manufacturing, and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022-27.”



The policy is geared towards promoting the electronics industry by providing “plug and play” facilities for designers and manufacturers.

The Department of Industries has released a draft of the policy for public comments. After a month of collecting feedback, the proposal will be reviewed and submitted for the Cabinet’s approval. The policy will also require the Lieutenant Governor’s approval before being notified.

The Delhi government’s budget last year outlined plans to establish an electronic city, aiming to make Delhi a preferred hub for electronics design, manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment. This initiative seeks to create a robust local ecosystem, offer favourable policy incentives, provide “plug and play” infrastructure, and skilled manpower. It’s anticipated to generate approximately 80,000 jobs.

The ESDMR policy, with a five-year timeframe, focuses on offering financial incentives to operating units located in the forthcoming Electronics City in southwest Delhi’s Baprola.

The government aims to reimburse the state’s portion of the goods and services tax (GST), initially at a rate of 9 per cent during the first two years and progressively increasing to 50 per cent from the third to the fifth year of policy implementation.

Approximately 300 units are expected to qualify for the GST exemption, with a projected annual reimbursement of about Rs 1,890 crore, summing up to Rs 9,450 crore over the policy’s five-year duration.

The government also intends to provide monthly incentives of Rs 7,000 to skilled female workers and Rs 3,500 to skilled male workers employed by these units. This support recognises that employee expenses constitute a substantial portion of operational costs for these units.

The policy further outlines support from the Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University, which will offer various courses to enhance the skills of employees working in electronics design and refurbishment units.

In an effort to streamline policy implementation and inter-departmental coordination, a steering committee will be established, led by the industries minister. This committee’s role will encompass overseeing the policy’s execution.

“To execute the development of Delhi’s Electronic City, spanning approximately 100 acres, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will oversee the critical infrastructure development. The Electronic City development is anticipated to further reinforce Delhi’s standing as a premier electronics hub,” the draft highlighted.

A Delhi government official stated, “The implementation of the ESDMR policy reflects our aim to nurture the electronics industry in Delhi, promoting economic growth, and fostering a competitive and thriving ecosystem for manufacturers and designers.”