Global body suspends Delhi zoo membership amid concern over African elephant’s welfare

NEW DELHI: A global alliance of zoos and aquariums on Monday suspended the membership of Delhi’s National Zoological Park due to concerns over the welfare of an African elephant, Shankar, who was reportedly kept in chains.

Delhi Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said action deemed proper will be taken and a compliance report sent after examining the letter.

“Currently Shankar is moving freely in its enclosure without any chains,” he said.

Zimbabwe had gifted the elephant to the then President of India Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996. It was brought to India and kept in the Delhi zoo.

Shankar has been alone after its companion, another African elephant named Bambai, died in 2005.

In a letter to Kumar and the Central Zoo Authority under the Union environment ministry, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) said it had previously requested information from them regarding the elephant’s welfare and received replies on May 24 and July 24.

“Following a thorough review of this case, the WAZA Council has voted to immediately suspend the WAZA membership of the National Zoological Park, New Delhi,” said the letter.

CZA member secretary Sanjay Shukla said that Botswana has agreed to provide one African female elephant which will be paired with Shankar.

“Shankar and his (new) companion will be kept at the Delhi zoo as per global standards,” he said.

WAZA president Karen Fifield stated that to lift the suspension, the zoo must create a plan within six months to either relocate Shankar or address concerns about his care, with WAZA’s approval.

If relocation is chosen, Shankar must be trained using positive reinforcement. Without a WAZA-approved plan by 7 April 2025, the zoo’s membership will be permanently terminated. During the suspension, the zoo loses all membership rights. The zoo may appeal within 60 days, though the suspension remains

during the process.

WAZA, founded in 1935, promotes high animal welfare standards, with nearly 400 members worldwide.