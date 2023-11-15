Ghaziabad: Man killed with firecracker shot in private part

Ghaziabad: A 40-year-old man died after he was shot with a firecracker gun on his private part here in Jhandapur locality, police said on Monday.



The incident took place on the night of Diwali on Sunday, when the accused, Pradeep, fired a cracker from an iron pipe below the hip of Afzal alias Natu.

Afzal was rushed to a hospital, where he died, Sahibabad Additional Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Verma said.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and booked Pradeep, who has been absconding since Diwali.

Verma said Afzal and Pradeep were known to each other, he said.

Police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any communal flare-ups, the ACP said.