Ggm: Doctor thrashed over car parking issue

Gurugram: A government hospital doctor was allegedly thrashed in front of his minor son by a man in Chakkarpur village over a car parking issue, police said on Saturday.



In his complaint, Dr. Abhishek Anil Kumar Jha, who works as a general surgeon at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, claimed that at around 8.30 pm on

Thursday he along with his family went to Chakkarpur village and parked his car outside Balaji PG, they said.

When Jha returned along with his son, he noticed another car parked behind his vehicle and requested its owner to move the car. However, the man started misbehaving with the doctor and hit him in the eye, they said.

“I could not see anything from my left eye but after some time, I got up, sat in the car with my son and

locked the car. After sometime my wife and mother-in-law came there and the man started saying ‘go away from here else he will kill us’,” the doctor alleged.

An FIR was registered against unidentified accused under relevant sections of the BNS at sector 29 police station on Friday, the police said, adding that the doctor is being treated at a hospital.

A senior police officer said they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby area.