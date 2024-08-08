Ggm DM orders residents to vacate another ‘unsafe’ tower of Chintels Paradiso

Gurugram: Gurugram District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday ordered the residents of Tower J

of Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 to vacate their flats within 15 days, citing an IIT audit report that declared the flats “unsafe”.

The orders were issued by Yadav, who is also the Deputy Commissioner, under

Section 163 of Indian Civil Defence Code, according to an official release.

The structure audit report of IIT-Delhi released on January 5 had declared the tower J of Chintels Paradiso Group Housing Society “unsafe for habitation”, based on which the tower will have to be vacated within 15 days of the DM’s order and hand over the vacant possession of the builder, it said.

Tower J is among the six towers of the society that were declared unsafe in the audit report. The remaining five towers — D, E, F, G and H — were vacated after DM Yadav had issued an order in April, permitting their demolition.

In view of the imminent danger to life and property of the residents of Tower J, the DM issued the order under section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code read with Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, the Wednesday release said.

The statement also said the help of police force can be taken to comply with the order.