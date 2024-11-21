Gangster surrenders wearing burqa, cites fear of encounter

NEW DELHI: A Uttar Pradesh-based criminal, who was also wanted in a case of firing outside a businessman's house here and demanding extortion from him, surrendered before a court here wearing a burqa, saying he feared Delhi Police might kill him in an encounter.

Sohail Khan, 25, a native of Bulandshahr, is suspected to be associated with the Bambiha-Kaushal Chaudhary gang which was allegedly involved in the firing incident outside a businessman's house in the Rani Bagh area of northwest Delhi on October 26. The accused threw a note demanding Rs 15 crore as extortion. They wrote the names of gangsters belonging to the Bambiha gang on it. Sohail Khan was on the run and several police teams were after him, a senior police officer said.

Khan moved an application for surrender before the Patiala House court on Wednesday. He said in the application that he was not involved in the case and that the police might kill him in an encounter.

"On Wednesday, he entered into the court wearing a burqa to evade his arrest. He was also surrounded by a battery of lawyers," the officer said, requesting anonymity.

After his surrender, Sohail Khan was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell and remanded to seven days of police custody for questioning. CCTV footage identified two shooters, Bilal Ansari (22) and Shuheb (21), both from Bulandshahr. The police apprehended them within a week, with one injured during arrest. Sohail, with multiple robbery and snatching cases in Delhi and NCR, will be interrogated.