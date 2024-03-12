Gang member in Rs 75 lakh areca nut heist arrested

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a notorious criminal for the robbery of Areca Nuts worth rupees 75 lakhs.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Mayur Vihar Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sahid (30) son of Ramjan resident of Umra, Nagina, Nuh, Haryana.

According to the Police, the accused Sahid was nabbed on Thursday, marking the end of his long evasion from law enforcement authorities.

The accused was wanted in connection with a high-profile robbery case registered at the Mayur Vihar police station, involving the theft of a truck loaded with Areca Nuts valued at approximately 75 lakh rupees.

Following his involvement in the crime that occurred in October 2023, he was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court. The Delhi Police had announced a reward of 50,000 rupees for

information leading to Sahid’s capture, highlighting the importance of his arrest in cracking down on interstate criminal activities.

The arrest was the result of an operation led by Inspector Pawan Kumar and supervised by ACP Ved Parkash from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Information regarding Sahid’s whereabouts intensified after the arrest of his associate, Tarsem, on March 2.

This led to a focused effort by the police to track down Sahid, who had been frequently changing his hideouts to evade capture.