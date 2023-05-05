G-20 Summit: Govt plans cultural events

New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to organise at least one cultural event every month in the run-up to the G-20 Summit to boost tourism, officials said on Thursday.

Preparations are underway by the Tourism department for the events, including state-level dance and film festivals.

“We are planning to organise an event every month. We are planning events such as concerts, theatre festival and mango festival,” a senior Tourism department official said.

These will help boost tourism as well as entertain the public and foreign delegates arriving for G-20 meets. Delhi will host its first international film festival in August this year at the Siri Fort Auditorium.

The itinerary of the festival will be decided in the next one to one-and-a-half months, officials said, adding films from G-20 member countries will be given preference. India assumed the yearlong presidency of G-20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in

India across 55 locations. India will host the G-20 leaders’

summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.