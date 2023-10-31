Fraudster held for duping victims of Rs 14 lakh while posing as doc

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a fraudster for posing as a doctor and duping seven victims of over Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of providing them jobs in WHO’s regional office.



The police received the information through the complaint registered by seven victims at Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Gaurav Kumar Jha (33), son of Vinod Kumar Jha, resident of Meet Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused posed as a senior doctor working at the head office of the World Health Organization (WHO) and duped seven victims into giving him a total of Rs 14,80,100 under the pretext of providing them jobs in WHO’s regional office.

The victims, Deepak Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Pradeep, Rajeev, Rohit, Sunil, and Manish, were initially lured by Jha’s convincing impersonation and promises of well-paying positions within WHO.

He presented a fake WHO identity card and sent fake job offer letters via email, convincing the victims to transfer a significant sum of money, with an additional Rs 50,000 paid in cash.

However, when the victims cross-checked with WHO and discovered that the job offers were fraudulent, they realised they had been swindled. The situation took a menacing turn when Jha threatened them with dire consequences if they pursued the matter.

The case was registered under sections 420, 464, 465, 467, 468, 471, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.