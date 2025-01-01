Four hurt in cylinder blast in Delhi factory

NEW DELHI: Four people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in a heater factory in northeast Delhi’s Shiv Vihar area, an official said on Tuesday.

A call regarding the blast in the mini LPG cylinder was received at 3.36 pm and four fire tenders were rushed, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS)

official said.

The fire affected the ground floor of the two-storey building. Four people trapped on the premises were rescued and taken to the GTB Hospital, the official said.

The police said the fire was brought under control within an hour and further probe was underway.