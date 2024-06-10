Four held in shooting of 35-yr-old woman on Dwarka e-way

GURUGRAM: A 35-year-old woman was injured and remains unconscious after she was allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne

assailants at Dwarka expressway here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at 9.20 pm on Friday near a petrol pump when Pallavi Sharma, a beautician living in the Riddhi-Siddhi Society in sector 102, was running errands on her scooty, the police said.

Four persons, including a lawyer and two shooters, were arrested in connection with the case, they said.

The prime accused, Nitish Bhardwaj, a lawyer and resident of Vishnu Garden, revealed that Sharma came in his contact when she had filed an assault case against her husband.

Sharma was living here for the past 13 years with her two sons -- aged 12 and seven -- after separating from her husband in Chandigarh.

Bhardwaj claimed that he and Sharma became friends but “later she started harassing him so he planned to get her murdered,” the police said.

A senior police officer said that Bhardwaj revealed that even earlier he had once tried to plan an accident to kill Sharma but it did

not succeed.

According to the police, this time, Bhardwaj approached accused Gulshan, whom he met through one of his friends, to kill Sharma. Gulshan provided a motorcycle and weapons to accused Raja and Bunty for the commission of the crime, they said.

The police said as soon as Sharma reached near the petrol pump, Raja and Bunty came on a motorcycle from behind and Raja shot at her, causing her to fall from her scooty.

The bullet struck her waist and exited through her stomach, they said.

The duo immediately fled the scene, the police said, adding that Gulshan was in a van observing the incident from a distance.

Some cab drivers rushed Sharma to a nearby private hospital, where she remains unconscious, the police said.

Her father, Rajkumar Sharma, reached the hospital after receiving the information about the incident from the police.

“I have no information about any rivalry involving my daughter. We can only get more information once my daughter regains consciousness,” Rajkumar, who is a native of Punjab, said earlier in the day.

Following the complaint of the father of the woman, an FIR was registered under sections 307 (murder attempt), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under arms act at

Rajendra Park police station, the police said.