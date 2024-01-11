Financer arrested for flaunting illegal firearms on social media

A financer was arrested by the Delhi Police south district for posting images on social media with illegal firearms and showing dominance.

The police received the information about the posts through unknown sources at Saket Police Station.

Ankit Chauhan, DCP, South Delhi said the arrested accused was identified as Prashant Rathi (24), resident of Rajpur Khurd, New Delhi.

Police acted upon credible information received by ASI Satish Kumar on Sunday.

The intelligence suggested that Rathi would meet a friend near Machli Market, Saket.

The team of the Delhi Police promptly formed a strategic plan to arrest the accused.

After conducting local inquiries and verifying Rathi’s social media accounts displaying images of illegal firearms, the team laid a trap near Machli Market.

Rathi, identified during the operation, was found in possession of two sophisticated semi-automatic country-made pistols, two live cartridges, and two mobile phones used for sharing images and videos on social media.

The subsequent FIR detailed the charges against Rathi, prompting a deeper investigation into the sources of his firearms.

During interrogation, Rathi, a financer by profession, admitted to buying the weapons from Meerut.

Motivated by a fascination with the gangster lifestyle portrayed in movies, he used his social media presence to project an image of dominance and intimidation among his creditors and rivals.

The recovered items, including the two semi-automatic pistols, two live cartridges, and two mobile phones, are now held as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The Special Staff involved in this successful operation is set to receive commendations for their diligence and efficiency.

The arrest of Rathi highlights the proactive measures taken by law enforcement to curb the glorification of illegal activities on social media, sending a stern message against such behaviour.