Farmers, students reach Jantar Mantar after appeal for support

New Delhi: A large number of people from different walks of life, including farmers from neighbouring states of Delhi and DU students, reached Jantar Mantar on Thursday and expressed solidarity with the wrestlers protesting there demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



Many of them raised slogans in support of the wrestlers, a day after a scuffle broke out between the grapplers and Delhi Police personnel.

Several videos of the tense situation was circulated on social media and grappler Bajrang Punia at a press conference appealed to farmers and their leaders to reach the protest site Thursday morning to support them. The people who reached Jantar Mantar raised slogans like “Nari Shakti Zindabad”, “Pahalwan Ekta Zindabad”, “Jo Humse Takrayega, Chur Chur Hojayega”. Several farmer groups, who came from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, shouted “Jai Kisan Jai Jawan” and “Kisan Ekta Zindabad”, pledging to not leave the site until justice is delivered to the wrestlers.

Angrez Singh, another farmer who came to Jantar Mantar from Kurukshetra, shared the sentiment and questioned the alleged brutally of Delhi Police on the wrestlers, especially the females.

Delhi Police said they have increased security around the protest site and added that barricades have been put up in several areas in Delhi as a precautionary measure to ensure no untoward incident takes place. The farmers, however, alleged that many of them were being stopped by police at Delhi’s borders. Along with farmers, a group of students also joined the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Among them was Priyanka, a Delhi University student who allegedly suffered injuries during a separate protest in support of the grapplers outside the Arts Faculty. The students alleged they were manhandled by police on Wednesday, but DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they did not take permission for the protest and were removed peacefully.

The protesting wrestlers claimed that Delhi Police have taken away their generator set and the mattresses they had kept for drying, even as heavy police deployment continued near the protest site. The protestors had to make their speeches without microphone as there was no generator set.

“Delhi Police have taken away our mattresses which we have kept for drying. They have taken away our generator set,” one of the wrestler’s said.